Local restaurants expect NFL return to bring bump in business

The first Sunday of the NFL season brought fans together at restaurants and bars across Madison County to watch their favorite teams.

Area restaurants and sports bars like Drake’s and Baumhower’s said that things had been slow for a while, but they expect the return of sports, specifically football, to change that.

Keeping distance and safety in mind, fans sporting jerseys of all their favorite teams left the couch and headed to the restaurants, which are still limiting capacity and splitting up large groups.

At Drake’s, the general manager told me that their whole concept is to give people a place to watch sports and get away from everything -- something he feels is more important than ever now.

Over at Baumhowers, the director of hospitality told me the eatery revolves around sports.

Both places said they're expecting to see a bump in business with Sunday action returning.

"I mean we're definitely starting to see that increase, definitely and even with everything that's been happening, we have been seeing an increase already,” Lucien Desselle, Drake’s general manager, said. “But this is just that extra level that we're expecting to see to get us back to where we were last year."

"I think it will, I think it will help dramatically. With sports finally being back, it'll help bring more people in and people are enjoying the company, the food,” Katrina Jones, director of hospitality at Baumhower's, explained.

Jones said that they've had to turn people away this weekend because they just don't have the space for them.

Both restaurants said it was nice to see some sense of normalcy this weekend.