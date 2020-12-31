Local restaurants, bars optimistic about 2021

As midnight nears Thursday, a year that some felt was never going to end wraps up with lots of optimism.

Across Huntsville, people said they hoped we can get rid of masks and coronavirus in 2021.

“A lot of family members got it and now we’re looking forward,” Laura Green said. “But right now, we’re looking forward to going to eat dinner and hitting up the bars.”

Like seemingly everyone else, restaurants and bars are also excited to celebrate and put this year behind them.

“It goes without saying, 2020 has probably been one of the most difficult years ever for anyone in any business,” Furniture Factory’s entertainment director Justin Crisler said.

Crisler said he hopes 2021 brings about a fresh start. After a frustrating year of restrictions and regulations, he’s optimistic that business can return to the way things looked in 2019 in the new year.

Even on New Year’s Eve, normally one of the busiest bar nights of the year, Crisler admitted things will be difficult and different with COVID protocols. Still, he said that won’t stop the fun or make ringing in the new year any less special.

While nothing will change except the year when the clock strikes midnight, there seems to be a shared excitement about getting past 2020 and looking forward to whatever might be in store in 2021.

“It’s going to be really fun to know all of that, hopefully, will start to change and transition to a fun time in 2021 where we can see the numbers we once had,” Crisler said.