Local rental assistance programs available after end of eviction moratorium

The programs are available to tenants and landlords.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Millions of people are at risk of losing their homes after the eviction moratorium expired on Saturday. However, there is still help available.

Huntsville and Madison County each have their own rental assistance program to help those financially impacted by the pandemic. There is also a state program available. Each program was funded by the CARES Act. 

There are some eligibility requirements for each program. 

You can find details on the Huntsville program here

Details on the Madison County program here, and information on the statewide program here

