Local programs ready to assist renters as eviction moratorium nears end

Compared to the rest of the country, more renters in Alabama say they can't or won't be able to pay their rent in the next couple of months, according to a study by Lending Tree. Meanwhile, the federal eviction moratorium is set to end in just days.

Renters in Huntsville have been able to apply for rental assistance since the beginning of the year through the city's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the program's manager said there is still plenty of funding to help even more families still in need.

"Every family and every individual has a unique circumstance that put them in the financial circumstances where they are today," Scott Erwin, development manager of Huntsville's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, said.

Since the onset of the program earlier this year, Erwin said, they have been able to help more than 600 families and are prepared to help even more with the end to the eviction moratorium coming up.

"The needs have continued," Erwin said. "I'm not sure when they'll subside, because it's a very difficult time for many families."

According to the LendingTree study, 42% of people in Alabama say they either can't or won't be able to pay their rent in the next two months. Nineteen percent of Alabamians say they are already behind on their rent, and 70% of those people say they are facing eviction.

"There are many reasons that people are affected financially," Erwin said. "The economy is back and operating and functioning, but there are ... many families not comfortable getting back in the workforce."

He said some may still have students who are home schooling during the pandemic or household members with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from Covid.

While there have been delays in receiving the funds for other programs, Erwin said Huntsville has been able to distribute the funds efficiently and have millions of dollars in funding still available. He encouraged anyone who might qualify to apply sooner, not later.

"The sooner you can get the information in, the sooner it can be reviewed, and if you're deemed eligible for assistance, we can get funding out," he said.

Erwin says those currently at risk of facing eviction will receive priority. There are also assistance programs at the county and state levels. You can apply online for Huntsville's program here.