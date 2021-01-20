Local professor explains what Biden's Inauguration could mean for North Alabama

We spoke with a Calhoun Community College professor about what's next after Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration.

He says we can expect quick executive orders and quick pushes for legislation that will affect plenty of people in our area.

"They like to get a lot of legislation done as quickly as possible because that honeymoon period runs out," said Professor Waymon Burke.

As President Joe Biden was sworn in, Professor Waymon Burke at Calhoun Community College says the administration's honeymoon period began. He predicts Biden's first 100 days will be packed full of changes for the country, including a stimulus plan, changes to the vaccine rollout, legislation focused on the border wall and immigration reform.

Just in the hours following the ceremony, Biden signed an executive order that requires that masks are worn in federal buildings. He challenged all Americans to wear a mask for 100 days. He also asked the education department to extend the pause on student loan payments through Sept. 30.

Earlier Wednesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stepped down. Over the weekend, we asked Deputy Administrator James Morhard if NASA expects support from the new administration.

"Honestly, I know Joe Biden and he's a good guy. This will work out. They will see the need as we have. This is about, honestly, who leads in space will lead the world," explained Morhard.

What about Space Command? Last week, the Secretary of the Air Force announced that Redstone Arsenal was selected as the preferred location for the Space Command HQ.

"A number of Congresspersons and Senators were, seemed to be sympathetic to President Trump and so forth. Could that hurt us? I'm very fearful of that," explained Professor Burke on Space Command.