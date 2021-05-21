Clear

G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Colbert County wins national recognition for excellence

The G.W. Trenholm Primary School was awarded the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Lighthouse School Award.

Posted: May 21, 2021 4:33 PM
Updated: May 21, 2021 5:42 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck

One Colbert County school celebrated winning a national achievement on Friday.

The G.W. Trenholm Primary School was awarded the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Lighthouse School award.

The Lighthouse School Award is the highest honor out of four levels awarded by the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. This is a great achievement any year, but especially after the struggles teachers have faced during the pandemic.

"In what will be remembered as one of the most challenging years in education, our school was awarded the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Lighthouse School, the highest honor," says Principal Veronica Bayles.

An external team interviewed teachers, parents, and students to see how the school ranked in categories such as leadership, instruction, and student achievement.

Although G.W. Trenholm Primary School is the only school in the county to achieve this award, the principal says the entire state of Alabama should share their pride.

"It's really important though to think about someone from outside of Alabama coming in and looking at the quality of education we have here in Alabama schools, so it's really for every school in Alabama not just G.W," says Bayles.

She went on to add that winning this award makes her faculty want to work harder to continue to provide a quality education.

The award will be presented in December during the Blue Ribbon Schools conference in Orlando.

