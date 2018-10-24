Local politicians respond to suspicious devices sent to other politicians

We wanted to hear from local political leaders after suspicious packages were sent to other political leaders.

“We’re supposed to be doing things in a civil way, and things have gotten a little off kilter about that here lately, which is a concern.," said Madison County GOP Chairman Sam Givhan. "If we get off where we’re taking matters into our own hands, it’s not far before we lead down a course to anarchy, and we just can’t go there.”

That was Givhan's response after learning someone sent possible explosive devices to several democratic leaders, including former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

And Givhan wasn’t the only republican upset about the news.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and certainly should not be part of anyone’s public service," said Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr. "Absolutely unacceptable in the political realm—on whatever side of the aisle—there’s no excuse for it and certainly we don’t need it in our country.”

Democratic Congressional Candidate Peter Joffrion sent WAAY 31 the following statement:

"This is a despicable act by a desperate and very sick individual or group of individuals. Unfortunately, inflammatory rhetoric like the baseless attacks of Mo Brooks on me have deepened the polarization in our country and fueled fear, anger, and distrust. Now more than ever, North Alabamians and Americans everywhere need to move past divisive rhetoric and work together to build safer communities."

Republican Representative Mo Brooks tweeted: "As a survivor of politically motivated violence, I wish for comfort for those targeted in these acts of terrorism."

Democratic Senator Doug Jones tweeted: "Words matter. I have personally seen what people will do in the name of hate and division. The dangerous divisive rhetoric needs to stop. Period.”

WAAY 31 also reached out to the Madison County Democratic Party, but we're still waiting to hear back from them.