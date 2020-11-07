Local political groups react as Joe Biden projected winner of 2020 presidential election

Across the nation Saturday, millions reacted to the projection of Joe Biden as the country’s president-elect.

The announcement that Biden was the projected winner of Pennsylvania meant that he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to become president.

While some are celebrating others say it’s not over yet. In Madison County, local political groups are still split on where things stand.

“This race is over, trust me,” Anthony Daniels, Madison County’s Democratic chairman, said. “We can go round and round about this, the race is over.”

Daniels is among those who have already begun to celebrate news of the presidential election. He said Saturday he thinks Pennsylvania is just the first domino to fall and that the final vote count will show Joe Biden as the clear winner.

“There is no way that the president has a way to win this race, so it’s over,” he said.

On the other side of the aisle, Madison County Republican Chairman Brad Taylor said the election process is still ongoing -- with votes still needing to be counted and certified in many states, with legal challenges likely to follow.

“It certainly would be an uphill battle for the president to emerge victorious, but it’s happened before with the George Bush and Al Gore race,” he said. “We plan to wait on the process to make sure that we have a fair and honest election.”

Though Taylor believes there’s still work to be done, Daniels says it's time to move forward and start working together.

“There’s no permanent enemies here,” Daniels said. “We’re opponents at one point, but we’re working together once the elections are over, so we’re not enemies and so I think that that’s something we have to continue to talk about. And those that are in denial, I’ll see you in January.”

As of this 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Joe Biden is projected to have 279 electoral college votes -- with Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina still uncalled by ABC.