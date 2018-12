Local players take part in 2018 Rocket City Classic

Rocket City Classic is December 18. More than a dozen local players will participate in this year's event.

For University of Alabama: For UAH:

John Petty- Jemison Chase Fiddler- Bob Jones

Kira Lewis Jr.- Hazel Green David Anderson- Hazel Green

Riley Norris- Albertville Riley Webster- Madison County

Tanner Finley- Bob Jones

Calvin Walker- Madison Academy

JJ Kaplan- Grissom

Dillon Harding- Albertville

Tyler Maze- St. John Paul II

Dalton Barkely- Bob Jones

Jeff English- St. John Paul II