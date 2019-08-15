Local players land on All-Conference teams

Eroll Thompson- First Team Defense, Missippi State.
The Florence grad is expected to be a team leader on the Bulldogs defense this season.
Logan Stenberg- Second Team Offense, Kentucky.
The James Clemens grad is prepping for his senior year.
LaBryan Ray- Third Team Defense, Alabama
The James Clemens grad recieved high praise from Nick Saban this summer.
