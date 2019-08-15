Clear

Local players land on All-Conference teams

The Coaches Pre-Season All-Conference team for SEC released Thursday.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Eroll Thompson- First Team Defense, Missippi State. 
The Florence grad is expected to be a team leader on the Bulldogs defense this season. 

Logan Stenberg- Second Team Offense, Kentucky.
The James Clemens grad is prepping for his senior year.

LaBryan Ray- Third Team Defense, Alabama
The James Clemens grad recieved high praise from Nick Saban this summer. 

