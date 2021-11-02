Local pediatrician offices to play key role in Covid-19 vaccination rate among children

A new age group is now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine after receiving approval Tuesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like any other group, they would be able to get vaccinated at certain pharmacies or vaccine clinics — but health officials are saying a pediatrician's office will be very important in distributing the vaccine among the new eligibility group of those aged 5–11.

They're also directing parents to turn to their family care physician or pediatrician with any questions or concerns they may have about children and the Covid vaccine. One local pediatrician said he's already had a lot of his patients' parents asking questions.

"There is definite concern that it hasn't been around very long, hasn't been tested very long or that much," said Dr. Scott Field, a pediatrician at Field Pediatrics in Huntsville.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, a pediatrician and district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said it's a conversation that he and many of his colleagues in the medial field are comfortable having.

"We've, for many years, discussed risks and benefits of certain treatments — including vaccines — with parents," Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield was a practicing pediatrician for more than a decade before he transitioned into his role with ADPH. He said the comfortability that pediatricians provide to their patients and their parents when it comes to treatments like a coronavirus vaccine plays a big role in the medical decisions that a family makes, since the doctor is aware of the child's medical history.

"Every parent has to make the decision about what's best for their child, and there are obviously some children — some medically complex children, children who have respiratory diseases and others — that are at much higher risk for severe Covid disease," he said. "That's a different conversation that parents need to have with their provider and making sure that they're making the best decision for their children."

Stubblefield said parents should feel confident in knowing the vaccine for children has gone through a thorough review process and believes local pediatricians will play a key role when it comes to how widely accepted it will be for this age group.

"We are working very diligently with our local pediatricians (and) family practice community to make sure we are getting the vaccines in the hands of those providers that are willing to provide those vaccines," he said.

Local pediatrician offices could begin distributing the vaccines by the end of the week. Health officials believe it will take some time before the state sees a significant number of people in this particular age group fully vaccinated.