Local organizations encourage people to vote

Local organizations are encouraging people in North Alabama to register to vote and complete the census.

The Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement, The League of Women Voters, No More Dirty Inc., and Lift Our Vote all joined together on Saturday at the Walmart on Oakwood Avenue.

The groups played music and asked people if they were registered to vote and if they've completed the census. They also handed out mail-in ballots.

Leaders of event say it's more important than ever to be politically involved.

"Our vote actually influences social policies and the things that are happening in the world so as a citizen, if you're concerned about what's happening in the world and influencing policy and in our nation, now it the time," said Dr. Tonya Perry with the Coalition for Justice through Civic Engagement.

The coalition will be hosting another voting and census event tomorrow at Seventh Day Adventist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.