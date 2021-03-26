Decatur organizations drive down to Hoover and Ohatchee to help with tornado relief

United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse and Decatur Church of Christ's Project Unify drove down with supplies to help those affected by the tornadoes in Hoover and Ohatchee.

"Tornado buckets, cleaning buckets, wood strips, tarps and shelves were on that box trailer," said Cindy Sandlin, the United Methodist warehouse operations manager.

Two box trucks left Friday morning. Sandlin received a call that supplies for storm cleanup are now needed in Pelham. A volunteer will drive a truck there on Saturday.

Sandlin said they're starting to see more volunteers.

"We are starting to see an uptick in volunteers as people get vaccinated and the pandemic gets under control," said Sandlin.

Sandlin said United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse started collecting items after Hurricane Katrina.

"Katrina was the catalyst of what changed the way disaster relief was handled in the United States," said Sandlin.

Cody Michael, the outreach minister for the Decatur Church of Christ's Project Unify, brought chainsaws down with him to start helping people clear their homes. He's headed to Hoover to see what supplies are needed.

This is Project Unify's 28th trip with supplies to help those needed after a natural disaster. They started helping with disaster relief in 2018, after the Carolinas were hit by Hurricane Florence.

"As we're there, we find out what people need the most, and we report that back to our congregations, as well as the community and local churches," said Michael. "Then, we come back, pick that stuff up and we bring that all down in our trailers and start handing stuff out."

A group of Project Unify's volunteers just got back from Texas. They brought water to areas that needed it. Michael said they're still working with those in Fultondale to help with construction.

To donate or volunteer at the United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse, click here.

Go onto Project Unify's Facebook page to volunteer or donate.