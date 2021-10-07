Local organizations donate water to those impacted by flooding in Arab

The flash flooding in Arab left thousands of homes and businesses in the community without water, as major pipelines were damaged during the storm.

According to Arab Water Works, Thursday morning around 4,000 homes were without water. They had nothing to drink, cook with, and were unable to even flush their toilets.

Some local thrift stores tried to help the community with vital water donations.

"If you live in the city of Arab and you have no water, (your) drinking water is yellow, or whatever. You just come in and say 'hey, I need some water'," says Crystal Scott, manager of Temporary Emergency Services of Arab (TESA).

Scott saw people donate water from all over Marshall County. All of the support makes her a proud resident of Arab.

"I'm constantly seeing so many people or organizations that's reaching out, and it reminds you how good people are. And Arab has always been a great community," says Scott.

Just down the road from TESA is Caring Heart Thrift Store, another local organization looking for water donations to give back to the community.

"If you're going to donate, get it from out of area and bring it in. That way we save what's at the store for the people that can afford to buy it, but just have to buy it," says the manager, Felicia Jones.

Jones is in awe of the support from the community right now.

"The amount of support that we have is something I've never seen," says Jones, holding back tears.

The community is supporting each other, as Arab copes with not only the damage, but the emotional toll of knowing two of their own died in the floodwater.

"Several people that come in that knew the families... of the ones that passed, you know it's hard," says Jones through tears.

Caring Heart Thrift Store and TESA both still have water supplies that they'll continue to donate to the community until they run out.