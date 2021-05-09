Local organization provides young mother's a home

On Mother's Day, many of us focus on what we can give to the amazing women in our lives. One Huntsville organization provides mother's the greatest gift of all - a home.

RiahRose Home for Children is helping young mothers who are experiencing housing insecurity.

"All parents, all mother's love their children, it's just a matter that sometimes they don't know how to love them," says founder Carolyn W. Jackson.

Carolyn Jackson, along with her husband Nathaniel Jackson, founded RiahRose when they were foster parents.

"After being foster parents we thought that the children needed a little bit more, and we wanted to take care of the mothers," says Mrs. Jackson.

Their organization takes in women and their children who don't have a stable living situation. Mrs. Jackson says, "we offer them what we feel that they need, and they should be able to live with."

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been living at RiahRose with her two year old son for three months now.

She stated, "I've been facing a lot for quite a while now so my living situation still hasn't leveled so I was at a point where I definitely needed stability and I needed it quickly."

She says one of the best parts about the organization is the community of young moms. She adds, "as soon as I hit the building I am met with just excitement, people that are happy to see me, and they, you know, value my opinion and perspective."

Mrs. Jackson understands some women may be apprehensive to ask for help, but she urges people in unstable situations to think about their children.

"Even though you would not want to be in a place like this, if you're couch cruising, if you're sleeping in your car or sleeping outside, love your child enough to come in if not for yourself for your child," says Mrs. Jackson.

Mrs. Jackson says she is a mother to all but has four of her own biological children. The name RiahRose actually comes from a combination of her two oldest grandchildren who are named Mariah and Caitlin Rose.

The founders say they receive plenty of clothing donations, which they are thankful for, but nothing goes as far as a monetary donation. Visit riahrosehome.org to see items they need and make a donation.