Local group calls out Madison County Commission for lag in moving Confederate statue

A local organization says the Madison County Commission is "delaying and deflecting" when it comes to taking action to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance says it will keep pushing the commission to take action until the monument is removed.

"We feel like it's a cop out. We feel like they're basically just kicking the can around. No one wants to take responsibility or create action," Remus Bowden, a member of the organization, said.

Bowden said the Madison County Commission's decision to ask the state's permission to remove the monument was just an excuse for them to use. He wants to know why they aren't removing the monument now - like Birmingham and Mobile did.

"We know that it's possible, we know that it doesn't require the levels that they're sending it through," Bowden said.

"Unfortunately it was a gut punch to say let's move it up to the state because it's more evidence of the fact that they don't want to move the statue at all," he said.

Bowden said even though Huntsville is seen as a diverse and progressive city, he thinks the lag in moving the monument shows the city isn't as progressive as most believe it to be.

"I think the temperature of racism in this country right now is allowing people to actually take their mask off, to take their clothes off and actually see who they really are, and unfortunately we're starting to see some of the ugly underbelly of Huntsville," he said.

Bowden said he's been at most if not all the protests that have been happening in Huntsville over the last two weeks, and he says he will continue to protest and take action until he sees this statue moved.

"I'm going to continue to march until it does, so the longer that they wait the longer i'll be out there marching and we'll show our force as protesters to continue to voice our disagreement with the fact that it's still there," he said.

The state has 90 days from the time the commission asked permission to move the statue to make a decision. Bowden said he doesn't expect the state to approve the request, but he won't give up until he sees a change.