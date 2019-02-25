Local officials meet with Alabama Emergency Management after homes, businesses damaged by flooding in the Shoals

With multiple homes and businesses damaged in the Shoals by floodwaters, many people are wondering when federal assistance will come.

At Nathan Estates, 21 homes had to be evacuated over the weekend, and it could take a few more days before people can get

into their homes. A lot of people affected by the floods don't have flood insurance, and it's unclear when these floodwaters will actually go down.

On Monday, officials with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency met with mayors in the Shoals and county EMA directors to explain the process of federal assistance. Right now, every county, including the cities, must get together a list of homes, businesses and roads that are damaged. This will be sent to the Alabama EMA for a damage estimate.

If the numbers qualify, the governor will send it to the president for a Federal Emergency Management Agency deceleration. A damage threshold of over $7 million across the state must be met to qualify for FEMA assistance.