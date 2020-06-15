DeKalb County nursing home gets creative so family members can visit

A local nursing home in DeKalb County is getting creative so that families can finally see their loved ones face to face.

Due to coronavirus, many nursing homes have stopped all visitors from entering their homes, leaving many without seeing those family members.

After months, one family is happy to be able to see their mom.

"We're thinking about you all the time. You sure look pretty today."

A happy reunion, months in the making. Louise Twilley, 93, hasn't been able to see her family since March because of coronavirus. Her two daughters finally get to see their mother in person, thanks to the "Blessing Box" at Collinsville Healthcare and Rehab.

"I just wanted to get her and hug her, and I knew that I couldn't, but I just wanted to hug her. She's our sweet mama," said Judy Peoples.

Before coronavirus, the siblings would visit their mother every day. They said they're so thankful for the Blessing Box so they can talk to their mom in person.

"Tell her about the whole family and she'll ask about them and we try to tell her what's going on," said Peoples.

The nursing home is taking precautions to make this happen, including temperature checks, a questionnaire, hand sanitizer and face masks for all those involved.

"We'll make adaptations just like we did with this booth and do whatever we have to do to make it as normal as possible," said James Coker with Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

It means the world to families who finally get to sit and chat, even if it's only for a short time.

"This is very positive and we're just so appreciative of everything they're doing here," said Carol Logan, daughter.

The director of the facility told WAAY 31

one of the 148 residents who live at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus.