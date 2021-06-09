Clear
Local north Alabama man drowns off of Alabama's gulf coast

Another tragedy along Alabama's gulf coast and this time it involves a north Alabama man.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 10:34 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

The Baldwin County Coroner, Dr. Brian Pierce, said an Athens man was pulled from the water off Fort Morgan.

Dr. Pierce said 62-year-old James Campbell of Athens died of a suspected drowning.

Campbell was pulled from the water around noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said life threatening rip currents were high on Wednesday.

This all happened in the same area where a Baldwin County Deputy drowned Sunday while rescuing swimmers in distress.

