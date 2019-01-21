Local non-profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through service

A local non-profit group used Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to recognize leaders who contribute to the community.

Dr. Aisha Fields is the International Director of All African's People Development and Empowerment Project. The organization operates out of Zenzele Consignment in Huntsville, which serves as its outreach center.

Fields said since 2007, the non-profit has worked in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and education in the African American community.

"We recognize that there's a lot of work that needs to be done and to participate and do what needs to be done to improve the conditions in the community," said Dr. Aisha Fields.

Fields said their educational programs for children go beyond what they'll learn in the classroom.

"We focus a lot on building community gardens, community garden collectives. Making sure the community has access to skills that allow us to be able to feed ourselves."

On Monday, while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the group recognized community members who have spent time working to make it a better place. One recipient said Dr. King was all about serving others and it's something we all should do each day.

"That's what life is all about. If you have never committed yourself to serving others, you have missed most of what life is," said Adolphus A. Elliot, Sr.

The organization has a community garden in the Northwood area, one in Houston, Texas and one in Sierra Leone.