Local non-profit gets grant on Giving Tuesday

Christmas came early for some local non-profit organizations.

They received grants totaling over 1 million dollars at the third annual Giving Tuesday event today.

One particular non profit, Therapy Partners, says the timing of these donations couldn't be better.

"It’s wonderful, our grants that we get are almost 1/3 of our budget for the year. And with COVID, our classes that we offer at kind heart are reduced in size, so our budget is stretched this year," said Lyndsay Coats, Executive Director of Therapy Partners.

Coats says with only two part-time employees, her organization helps serve the entire Tennessee Valley, serving in health care facilities, schools and military facilities

Coats says she's extremely grateful for all the help received from the community.