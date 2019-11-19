Local non-profit donates food items to Florence firefighters

A large food donation to the Florence fire department will help stock the fire station kitchens at the five stations.

A local non-profit named 1st Sgt Salsa donated a room full of instapots, salsa, dry rub, glaze, jelly, crackers, and snack mix to the Florence Fire Department. The estimated cost of the donation is about $7,000 and the labor and packing another $3,000.

Scott Weatherly, the president of 1st Sgt Salsa, said in this time of holiday giving they wanted to give to first responders, that's why they chose to give this room full of goodies to these firefighters.

"They put their life on the line everyday and here is our way to say thank you," said Weatherly.

Weatherly is a veteran. He and his wife started the non-profit a few years ago after he discovered his love of cooking and making salsa. They run the non-profit as volunteer only and give back to veterans, military families, and first responders.

Florence fire captain, Doug Hartley, said all of the items donated will help save them time and with their crazy schedules that's needed.

"Not having to go to the grocery store really helps out especially when we have something like this we can put one of these nice new instapots and make a nice meal real quick," said Hartley. "It's overwhelming the kindness that he's shown and the effort that went into this and we just all feel truly blessed that someone would do something like this for us."

The firefighters said this is the first time they’ve ever had a donation like this and they appreciate the support.