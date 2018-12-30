Local non-profit accepting clothing donations

As we get ready to roll into a new year, many people are walking into 2019 with lots of new clothes from Christmas gifts. One local non-profit would love to use the clothes you may be getting rid of to help students.

"Anywhere between 30-40 children a week we provide clothing bags to," Brandi Breeden, director of Clothe Our Kids, said.

Decatur-based non-profit organizations Clothe Our Kids and First Priority recently combined their resources. Now they're working to clothe students in need at every school in Morgan and Lawrence counties.

"We pack a bag and it's full of six tops, four bottoms, a pair of shoes, a new pack of socks, a new pack of underwear, and a hygiene kit if they need it," Breeden said.

According to both organizations all of the clothes go straight to students in the Decatur, Hartselle, Morgan and Lawrence school districts.

"We had a ninth grade girl yesterday who was purging her closest and saying 'mom do you realize my friends may be the recipients of some of these clothes'," Larry Franks, executive director of First Priority, said.

This isn't a public clothing closet. Breeden and Franks both said the only way kids in these schools can get one of these anonymously donated clothing kits is at the request of a school staff member.

"They know the ones that have a real need for our ministry and for our service," Franks said.

Both Breeden and Franks said this help ensure all donations stay local.

"The clothing stays right in our community," Breeden said.

If you're interested in making a donation, you can drop gently worn clothes, shoes, and coats off at the First Priority office located at 2009 Westmead Street SW in Decatur.