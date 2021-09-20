Clear
North Alabama mechanic warns drivers about driving through flooded roads

In addition to risking your life and vehicle, your pockets could take a big hit when driving through flooded roads.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:23 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

Over the weekend, flooding had a detrimental impact to North Alabama and to the safety of its drivers.

Driving through flooded waters can not only put your life at risk, but can also put your vehicle in jeopardy.

If you do drive through flooded waters, your car may face a flooded engine, water could enter the fuel, or the vehicle can sustain damage and break down entirely. Consequently, it can also put a large strain on your wallet

"If you get water in the engine and the connecting rod, then you're talking an engine. You could be talking a few thousand to several thousand dollars, said Kevin Call, the owner of Kevin's Auto Repair.

"Save some time, go around [the flooded road] and don't add that expense to yourself," said Call

