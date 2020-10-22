Local mariachi band to perform at Halloween weekend event in Scottsboro

A Huntsville-based mariachi band is bringing two nights of live music to Scottsboro over Halloween weekend.

Los Tres Amigos, an American mariachi band, will perform at an event put on by Toros Cantina and Grill. The event, which will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 combines the celebration of the Mexican restaurant’s one-year anniversary, Halloween and the Day of the Dead.

"The Day of the Dead is celebrated with food, gifts for the spirits, and it’s also celebrated with dance and music," Luis Trevino, member of Los Tres Amigos, said.

Despite what the name might suggest, Los Tres Amigos has four members. Along with Trevino, Elvis Vasquez, Mike McAlister and Jairo Quintana make up the group. The group has been performing all over for a decade, from the Tennessee Valley to the Southeast to the Midwest.

Trevino says over the years, he has noticed growth in the popularity of celebrating holidays like Day of the Dead in the South.

"Little by little, culture is changing in the South in the United States on the Day of the Dead. Before, there weren’t celebrations like this, but the culture is gradually changing and there are more Hispanics here," Trevino said.

The group plays a mix of music and performs at a wide range of events, like anniversaries, weddings, quinceaneras and birthdays. Trevino says the pandemic brought an unexpected increase in their services this year.

"We gained more work, playing in front of a house or for a spouse for a surprise, a lot of work like that. Also, at an apartment playing outside on Cinco de Mayo, people there were sitting outside, eating and drinking and we were walking around, playing for them. So, we lost a lot of work, but we got another kind of work. People are creative to do something during the pandemic," Trevino said.

Los Tres Amigos will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Toros Cantina and Grill. The event will also feature food and drink specials, a Halloween costume contest and an ofrenda contest for the Day of the Dead.