Local law enforcement share support for fallen officer on social media

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, volunteer firefighters and more lined the streets throughout North Alabama on Monday as fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was brought back home to the Shoals.
Several captured the tributes and shared them on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets:
Earlier today, every overpass in Morgan County had First Responders showing respect for fallen Sheffield Sgt Nick Risner as he traveled I-65 from Birmingham to Huntsville. #BackTheBlue #leo #RememberTheFallen #BlueLineFamily #Alabama pic.twitter.com/UBFUFJUA4P
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021
The escort for Fallen Sheffield Sgt Nick Risner extended over 2 miles going through Morgan County! pic.twitter.com/L691thKMqz
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021
Citizens and First Responders line the escort route through Decatur/Morgan County for Fallen Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner. pic.twitter.com/b2vXRV6Vt3
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021
Decatur Fire showing respect as Fallen Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner is escorted through Decatur. The escort was over 2 miles long with citizens lining many sections of the route. pic.twitter.com/1t9npAFnEb
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021
Dozens gathered to pay their respects and honor the life of Sgt. Nick Risner as he was escorted through Decatur this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jCkUx4pYBe
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) October 4, 2021
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner died a hero. His ultimate sacrifice to his community will not be forgotten. Sgt. Risner, we'll take it from here. 💙🚔@ALEAprotects @mcsosheriffAL pic.twitter.com/WZZYQBiuCt
— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) October 3, 2021
Helton Drive will be closing down from Patton Island Bridge to Rickwood Road within the next hour in honor of the Hero's Ride Home, honoring Fallen Sgt. Nick Risner. Please be aware of your surroundings and avoid Driving on Helton Drive if possible. pic.twitter.com/ThxaHxhRyb
— Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) October 4, 2021