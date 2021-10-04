Local law enforcement share support for fallen officer on social media

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, volunteer firefighters and more lined the streets throughout North Alabama on Monday as fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was brought back home to the Shoals.

Several captured the tributes and shared them on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets:

Earlier today, every overpass in Morgan County had First Responders showing respect for fallen Sheffield Sgt Nick Risner as he traveled I-65 from Birmingham to Huntsville. #BackTheBlue #leo #RememberTheFallen #BlueLineFamily #Alabama pic.twitter.com/UBFUFJUA4P — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021

The escort for Fallen Sheffield Sgt Nick Risner extended over 2 miles going through Morgan County! pic.twitter.com/L691thKMqz — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021

Citizens and First Responders line the escort route through Decatur/Morgan County for Fallen Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner. pic.twitter.com/b2vXRV6Vt3 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021

Decatur Fire showing respect as Fallen Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner is escorted through Decatur. The escort was over 2 miles long with citizens lining many sections of the route. pic.twitter.com/1t9npAFnEb — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 4, 2021

Dozens gathered to pay their respects and honor the life of Sgt. Nick Risner as he was escorted through Decatur this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jCkUx4pYBe — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) October 4, 2021

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner died a hero. His ultimate sacrifice to his community will not be forgotten. Sgt. Risner, we'll take it from here. 💙🚔@ALEAprotects @mcsosheriffAL pic.twitter.com/WZZYQBiuCt — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) October 3, 2021