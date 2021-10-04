Clear
Local law enforcement share support for fallen officer on social media

Courtland firefighters pay tribute to fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

Several local law enforcement agencies took to Twitter on Monday to show their support as fallen Sheffield officer Sgt. Nick Risner was brought home.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 5:42 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, volunteer firefighters and more lined the streets throughout North Alabama on Monday as fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was brought back home to the Shoals. 

Several captured the tributes and shared them on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets:

