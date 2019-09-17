Local law enforcement reacts to Tuscaloosa fallen officer

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials tell WAAY 31, officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while responding to a call. People have been posting on social media, honoring officer Cousette and other local police departments are sending their prayers to Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Police Chief tells WAAY 31 Cousette responded to a call around 6:23 p.m. The suspect ran inside a home and the officer followed. Police said Cousette was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office made a post on Facebook, saying they are saddened by the loss of the officer and they are sending thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department for this tragic loss. Others have also posted on social media. The mayor of Tuscaloosa said this:

“We see heroes on the big screen. Actors who portray roles that are heroic, and strong, and inspired. In our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Tonight one of our heroes has died in the line of duty. Protecting our city," said Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox.

In the past Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police and Huntsville Police have all sent honor guard officers to funerals of those who have died in the line of duty. In May of this year, honor guard officers were sent to the funeral of an Auburn officer

who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Madison County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 they are waiting on orders to drape badges in honor of the fallen officer. They also say they will send honor guard representatives to the service. Huntsville Police said they will also drape badges and send honor guard officers. We reached out to Madison Police as well, and we’ll let you know when we hear back.