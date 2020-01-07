Huntsville, Madison County law enforcement agencies receive state money to fight crime

Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are both getting state grants to keep your neighborhoods safe.

The governor’s office awarded both agencies more than $100,000 combined.

The grants for both departments will be used to upgrade different technology to better prevent violent crime.

Huntsville Police say they are upgrading software systems for their North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

"Two of the major softwares include a data analyst software that we need as an investigative tool. It helps investigators to more quickly and efficiently solve crime," said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police.

Police say this software will also help to communicate better with other state agencies to solve crimes state wide.