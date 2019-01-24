Local jails could be impacted if gov't shutdown continues

The government shutdown could soon be impacting local jails.

The Morgan County jail houses federal inmates and depends on a check from the government each month to take care of them; but those checks could stop coming in.

“There’s been some speculation," said Aaron Dawson. "There’s been nothing confirmed as of yet that there’s going to be a financial issue, but it’s a possibility.”

Morgan County Jail Warden Aaron Dawson tells me his jail holds about 550 inmates. 80 of those inmates are federal.

The funding for housing, transportation, security guards, and food for those federal inmates comes from the federal government.

“It averages about three dollars a day that we get for the federal inmates to feed them; so, it doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but you multiply that by 80 and you do that every day, it adds up in a hurry," Dawson said.

The Morgan County Jail bills the government at the end of each month and the government then mails them a check.

In some states, like Tennessee, those checks have stopped. They haven't yet in Morgan County, but there's talk that they could be delayed.

“The U.S. Marshals would have to find other places to rehouse them, and there’s not a lot of jails in the northern half of the state that house federal inmates, so that would be a difficulty there," Dawson said.

In the meantime, Dawson wants to assure the citizens of Morgan County that they have nothing to worry about.

“It’s not going to impact the care of the inmates that we offer," he said. "They’re still going to get fed, they’re still going to be taken care of, they’re still going to have their medical needs taken care of; so, locally speaking, it’s not going to impact us in a great way—at a county level.”