Mae Jemison High School basketball team mourns loss of second player this year

A local high school basketball team is mourning the loss of a second teammate to gun violence.

Seventeen-year-old Kyreon Bone was shot in an Atlanta hotel over the weekend. His older brother is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

In March, the Mae Jemison’s basketball team lost another player when 17-year-old Deu'nta Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Kyreon would have been a senior at Mae Jemison this upcoming school year just like his teammate Deu'nta.

Police said Kyreon and his brother Marquise Daniel were at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the hotel after reports someone had been shot in one of the rooms. Kyreon was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

In a statement from Huntsville City Schools, Mae Jemison basketball coach Jeremy Bynum said:

"Both our basketball team and the Jemison High School community are saddened to learn of the passing of rising senior and student-athlete Kyreon Bone over the weekend. Principal Leverette and I have been in close contact with Kyreon’s family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. We encourage any student or staff member seeking assistance to reach out to us, and we will connect them with resources and support."

The team and family have asked for space to grieve during this time.

A funeral date has not yet been announced.