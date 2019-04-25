Local hairstylists gather supplies for burned-down Moulton salon

Local hairstylists are rallying behind those who worked at the Moulton salon that was destroyed by Monday night’s fire.

Two of the three businesses that were a total loss were torn down by a demolition crew on Thursday. One of those businesses was Deja Vu Salon.

WAAY 31 spoke with a woman who raised money and gathered supplies for the affected hairstylists.

“It’s very emotional," hairstylist Rochelle Abbott said.

That’s how Abbott describes the new sight of Deja Vu Salon—a place that could be considered her competition, but Abbott says, in a time like this, they’re family.

“Just thinking about if it were me and how that would affect me, my child. She has three children. I just couldn’t imagine not being able to go to work the next day," Abbott said. "It’s imperative to go to work daily as a hairstylist, because that’s your income.”

The owner of Deja Vu Salon and her four employees lost almost everything to Monday night’s fire that spread from neighboring business, Court Street Grill.

And even with the outpouring of support from their community, they were still out of work.

“When tragedy strikes, everybody wants to help, but it’s not always helpful. Some people give and give, and then you have excess of things you don’t need, and you don’t have what you do need," Abbott said.

As a hairstylist, Abbott knew exactly what they needed.

“The combs, the brushes, the flat irons, the curling irons," she said.

In just one day, with the help of other local salons and beauty supply stores, Abbott was able to get all of the necessities for the Deja Vu employees to keep making money.

She even helped find them a temporary workplace.

“I was able to talk with my landlord and we got them in the same plaza as me," she said.

Abbott is sure only good will come from this tragedy.

“When everything plays out, she’s going to be bigger, stronger," Abbott said. "It’s going to be new and it’ll be nice. It will work out to her advantage.'

WAAY 31 reached out to the owner of Deja Vu Salon, but we’re still waiting to hear back.