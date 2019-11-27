North Alabama gun stores expect a busy Black Friday

This time of year shoppers are always looking for a good deal.

That of course includes those interested in buying guns.

At Bullet and Barrel in Huntsville, employees say they are having Black Friday deals for shoppers and that this time of year is always busy.

General Manager Louis Southard says this time of year they sell guns for many different reasons.

According to the FBI, in October of 2019 the National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed close to 2.4 million firearm background checks compared to the previous year which just made it over the 2 million mark.

Southard says there can be many reasons for the increase in firearm background checks and sales.

"Whether it was 2014, 15 or 2019, there’s always going to be that large uptick around Black Friday and this year may be bigger than others, it may be less than others. We don’t know. Retail is a crazy beast and it’s always interesting to see how the day plays out," said Southard.

Southard says usually a background check could take 5 to 10 minutes.

You will need your Alabama state ID with a current address.