Madison County groups giving help to Lee County tornado victims

While some people are donating to tornado survivors in Lee County, other local groups are going to be driving there to help out.

WAAY 31 spoke with two groups headed to Lee County later this week and learned what they will be doing and how you can help.

"What we want to do when we go and help and assist is to give back. We serve Christ, but we also want to help these storm victims," said the founder of Prepare and Respond, Danny Walker.

Walker has been getting ready to travel to Lee County to help tornado victims. Prepare and Respond is a group of church volunteers who help people recover from disasters.

"We really try to provide hope and let them know that we are all in this together," said Walker.

They will be doing some of the more physical work, like removing debris and fixing roofs.

"We'll also assist by removing any trees from homes that are salvageable, or structures, garages, and we will tarp the roofs so they can temporarily be in the dry," said Walker.

They are also packing up things like toilet paper, bug spray and gloves. The volunteers are heading to Lee County Thursday morning.

Another group in Madison County, Madison Church of Christ, is asking for donations of non-perishable food items.

"We are helping to simply feed them and to take that off the plate of some of the other workers, so they can get the things that need to be done," said Jason Helton, with Madison Church of Christ.

Madison Church of Christ will be providing meals for first responders and volunteers, like Prepare and Respond.

"With this particular devastation, it's very close to home and so we want to help in any way we can. We found a niche that there is a need for and we can provide for, so we are willing to step out there and do it," said Helton.

Prepare and Respond said you can help by donating gift cards to Home Depot or Walmart. They hand those out to families who need supplies. You can drop them off at Rock Family Worship Center during their office hours. The center is located at 3401 Holmes Avenue NW, Huntsville, AL 35816. Their phone number is (256) 533-9292.

Madison Church of Christ said people can donate non-perishable food items, like water, Gatorade, chips and more. Just bring them to the front of the church. The church group will be leaving Wednesday night. It is located at 556 Hughes Road. Their phone number is (256) 772-3911.