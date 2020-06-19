North Alabama group sewing and collecting masks for those in need

With coronavirus cases still rising in Alabama, one group is making sure face masks are available for anyone who needs them.

Near the end of March, Warren Tidewell of Auburn reached out to Tiffany Watkins - a Huntsville-based nurse - and asked her to help organize a mask-making effort.

Watkins said she was already thinking about getting involved, but Tidewell was the push she needed.

Though Watkins, an administrator of the North Alabama Mask Makers, has only sewn three masks, the talented group has produced and distributed nearly 15,000 masks for those in need.

Because members of the mask makers do the work on their own and avoid person to person contact, Watkins doesn't know how many people are actually involved.

"We have sewers that just come and go and just drop stuff,” she said. “A lot of times, I get masks in these bins and don't even know who put 'em there."

Even with the recent spike in numbers, Watkins said they haven't been getting many requests in Madison County. Many of the recent drop off requests have been in Marshall, Morgan and Franklin counties.

In an effort to help, Watkins asks everyone to wear a mask.

"Because the more people we have wearing masks - to protect their fellow neighbor - the better and hopefully we can curb the spread of this."

The North Alabama group is just one of eight around the state helping to distribute masks to those who need them most.