Huntsville group for traumatic brain injury wants to raise awareness for the disability

March is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month, and advocates want people to understand the challenges that come with the disability.

The local chapter of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation met at Southside Baptist Church in Huntsville on Wednesday.

Some members say the hardest thing about living with the injury is getting a good job, and they would like to see employers create jobs for people living with brain damage.

"All that they have are jobs for, like, physical jobs, and I can't do physical type of work," said Rizwan Mahmood, a TBI survivor.

He said he wishes more people would have patience when it comes to people with this kind of head injury. He said that not all people who have the injury look like they have any issues. The problem is usually with their motor skills.

The group meets every third Wednesday of the month.

The Head Injury Foundation tells us it wants to start advocating for educational classes to help employers and teachers accommodate more people.