Local golfer ready for chance to play on home turf

Ardmore Grad, Lee Hodges, couldn't wait to tee off in front of the home crowd at the Huntsville Championship.

"You know we don't really play in Alabama, so no one can help whats going on right now, just hoping everybody stays safe," Hodges said.

The Alabama golf alum, who quickly went pro, is looking to prove himself on the Korn Ferry tour to one day get his PGA tour card.

"We're one step below the PGA tour so, we are playing heated competition every single week," Hodges said.

But his golf game recently is taking a more relaxed approach.

"Some of our best times, were in the last couple of weeks, we were kinda like playing just for fun," he added.

Hodges says he's thankful the Korn Ferry tour tournament is back at The Ledges in 2021, a course that's difficult, but the North Alabama native is familiar with.

"It can be an obstacle illusion sometimes, it would have given me a big advantage," Hodges said.

Still he'll prepare to go up against the best in his backyard next year.

"Starting to really hit hard in practice, it's definitely a grind," Hodges said.