Local fisherman has impressive finish back on the water

Alex Davis moved from Colorado to Alabama to pursue his professional fishing career.

After a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Albertville Angler is heating up placing top five in the FLW Tackleware Pro Circuit Super Tournament.

It was a "reel" big day for Davis who brought in 72 pounds of bass on Lake Chickamauga.

His four-day total sent him home with the fifth-place trophy out of hundreds of fisherman.

"I caught a six pounder today, five pounder yesterday, five pounder the day before," Davis said.

The 8-year vet on the FLW Pro Circuit credits his success to living in "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Without living in the state of Alabama we wouldn't be having this discussion right now," Davis said "You cannot bass fish in Colorado and make it as a professional fisherman, Alabama is the best state in the country to learn."

The Colorado native planted his roots here for access to multiple lakes.

"Guntersville, Smith Lake, Wheeler, you have everything a fisherman needs," Davis added.

Davis has fished for 15 years. He studies lures, electronics, types of lake terrain.

No matter how high he climbs the FLW ranks, he's learning something new on the water every day.

"When you think you've learned everything you've learned nothing, you're going to get behind, you have to keep learning," Davis said.

Davis goes to Wisconsin next, he'll need to finish well in a couple more tournaments to qualify for the FLW Title Cup this summer.