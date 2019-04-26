Local first responders take special needs training class

Local first responders are getting more training on how to handle encounters with people with special needs.

First responders from different agencies across the Valley took part in the training at the Madison Public Library.

The training is put on by a non-profit called Tennessee Valley Unite. The group is mostly made up of parents with children with special needs who want to make sure first responders know how to de-escalate situations involving people with special needs. The group has already done training sessions with Madison Police. They tell us they also have training classes with Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police scheduled as well.

"We try to teach them to look for different signs so they can determine whether that individual is special needs and what they can do to help out the situation so the police officer, or first responder, remains safe as well as the special needs individual," said Amy Fruchtnicht.

The group gives the first responders kits with tools they can use to help interact with a special needs individual. The kits include a dry erase board, headphones, sunglasses, and picture symbol cards.