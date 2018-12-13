Local festivities kick off in honor of Alabama's bicentennial year

On Friday, Alabama will be 199 years old, and a year-long celebration of Alabama's bicentennial year will begin.
Events like concerts, reenactments and oral histories about Huntsville will be held in celebration. The Alabama state constitution was signed in Huntsville in 1819. Alabama was the 22nd state to enter the union.
For more information about local festivities, click HERE.
