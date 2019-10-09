Clear
Local, federal officials conducting law enforcement operation across North Alabama

Both the DEA and FBI are involved

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:44 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian, Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says it is working with federal authorities, including the Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI, on part of a federal law enforcement operation.

Police said the operation is being conducted throughout North Alabama this morning.

Law enforcement in Morgan County also is said to be involved.

As many as 40 people are reported to be in custody so far today in relation to the operation, according to Morgan County officials.

