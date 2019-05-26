Local, federal agencies investigating after drugs worth more than $1 million wash ashore in Orange Beach

Orange Beach Police along with federal agencies are investigating after they said drugs worth more than a million dollars washed ashore near the Florida state line.

Orange Beach Police Lt. Carl Bradley told WAAY 31 that early last week someone walking along the beach found 21 pounds of marijuana along with a brick of cocaine or roughly one kilo.

The next day, another person found 38 kilos of cocaine.

The drugs were found in the area of the beach near the Lei Lani Condos and the Phoenix 10 Condos.

Bradley said that the amount of drugs discovered was significant, but said that it's not an unheard of event. He said about once or twice a year, illegal drugs wash up on the shore.

Police are partnering with US Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Coast Guard Investigative Services in Mobile to investigate the narcotics.

Part of the investigation will be analyze drift patterns to help determine where the drugs may have originated.