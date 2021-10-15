Local farms see bump in business as grocery store meat prices skyrocket

Meat prices at the grocery stores are skyrocketing and many consumers are revisiting their local, small farms as an alternative.

Beef prices have jumped more than 12 percent over the last year and pork is up nearly 10 percent. As those prices for meat continue to climb more and more people are finding their way to local farms like Pilaroc Farm in Southern Lincoln County, Tennessee to fill their freezers.

The beef, pork and lamb operation is a family business and it is growing.

“They are saying; if I’m gonna spend my dollar maybe I should spend it locally," farm owner Jennie Schutte Patrick told WAAY 31 News Friday.

The farm sells directly to consumers and restaurants cutting out the middle man.

A lot more people are requesting meat, buying a half or a whole cow to fill their freezer as customers worry about possible shortages and more price increases, Schutte says.

“It is tough because the prices in the stores are rising but we have yet to raise our prices even though all of our inputs are up double if not triple," she explained.

Smaller operations typically can’t compete strictly on price with big box stores, instead their customers are seeking out high-quality, and humanely raised proteins.

“Say we charge $7 a pound for a pack of ground beef, Walmart now is charging $6 a pound and ours is a single sourced animal, it’s dry aged which we think makes the quality more but we’re only a dollar more.”

Work is underway to create a farmers market style store on the property, and open Pilaroc up for farm tours and events on the property in the future.

“ I think a lot of it is the story they are becoming more aware of where their products come from and they’re more interested how food ends up on their plate," she said. "They want to know the family and the story behind a small producer versus a larger packinghouse."