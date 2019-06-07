Limestone County farmers looking forward to rain this weekend

One farmer in Limestone County told WAAY 31 the recent dry weather we've had has really affected his corn crops.

"Just very fortunate to hear this sweet sound coming right now," Stuart Sanderson said. “It’s a glorious sound. It’s one that we haven’t heard enough of. We wondered if we were ever going to hear it again. We hope we get a lot more. It'd definitely be a blessing."

The sound of rain on a tin roof is music to farmer Stuart Sanderson's ears.

“It’s definitely been a tough time since we had the last measurable rainfall in the Tennessee Valley," Sanderson said. "Unfortunately, it really has impacted the corn crop in a negative way.”

After more than two weeks without rain, Sanderson has lost between 40 and 50% of his corn crops, which means he has lost money.

“It has started turning brown from the bottom up, which is never a good sign," he said about the corn.

That’s why Sanderson says he's ready for the rain; but, still, it might not be enough.

“We could get a two- to three-inch rain over the course of the next three or four days, but more dry weather and we’ll be right back in the same situation, because our water table has been depleted so far in the soil. It just takes a lot of soaking rain to get that back.”