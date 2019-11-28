Local family raises awareness for Adoption Month

While most people think of November as the month of giving thanks it’s also adoption awareness month.

According to the Madison County Department of Human Resources website there are about 6,000 children in Alabama in foster care.

ne local family who is sharing their story of how adoption completed their family.

Last year the Dawson and Kristen Brown and their daughter, Allie, spent their first Thanksgiving with Dawson, Junior as a member of their family.

"There's like this hole in your heart that you didn't even know existed. And then you slowly...Having him here it starts to fill in," said mom, Kristen Brown.

This Thanksgiving they have not one, not two, but three more reasons to be thankful: Caden, Tom, and Kate. All biological siblings who were placed in their care.

"Came home with her and she's been with us ever since. We went from two to three," said their dad Dawson.

The Browns said they’re happy they’re able to give kids who have no family a home.

"No child woke up and said they wanted to lose their parents so being able to keep a sibling group together, you're keeping that family together," said Kristen.

Kristen is a school teacher and wanted to open her home to her students who may be in need. So she and Dawson went through the process of becoming foster parents which led to their four additional children. The Browns hope to encourage others to pursue adoption.

"This is most impactful way you can really make a difference in kids lives. It's not just children it's anywhere for newborn all the way up to teenagers," said Dawson.

When asked if they plan on adopting any more children...

"I think we're done...Yeah. I think kate was the icing on the cake. The cherry on top, "said Kristen.

"You never know when the phone's going to ring and we'll always answer it," said Dawson.