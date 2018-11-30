Local experts weigh in on how to protect your online information

Friday, Marriott said hackers got into the then Starwood hotel system in 2014, and the hotel company just learned about it. Marriott bought Starwood in 2016.

Its the second largest leak since the yahoo leak and its left travelers wondering how they can protect their information.

Collin Mitchell who works for H2L Solutions says your best options are to have a separate credit card for online purchases, change your passwords, and monitor your purchase history. Right now, the massive hotel chain is still trying to figure out whose information was stolen and who did it.

"A leak this big its got to be multiple people, but there's no telling," said Mitchell.

Marriott says customers they know were affected will be contacted.