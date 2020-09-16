Tuscumbia family, police seek answers after beheading of beloved pet goat Sushi

Police in the Shoals are searching for a person who took and beheaded a family's beloved goat.

Sushi the goat belonged to Dr. Mark McLlwain and his family. Sushi was last seen on the McLlwain farm on the night of Sunday, Sept. 6.

That following Tuesday, a groundskeeper at Colbert Memorial Cemetary found Sushi's severed head. The McLlwain family is left wondering who could do this to their beloved animal.

"Feeding him with a bottle four times a day when he was little, then three times a day, two times a day, and not only did he take his bottle he showed me affection," said Mark McLlwain. "He would untie my shoes so he could carry one of my shoes around with him in the yard."

Tuscumbia Police said Sushi disappeared from the McLlwain's neighborhood of Butterfly Meadows in Tuscumbia. Then Sushi's head was found Tuesday in the Colbert Memorial Cemetery off Highway 43. No other body parts were found.

Police Chief Tony Logan said investigators believe Sushi was killed in another location and his head dropped off by a human or an animal in the cemetery.

"It was found in the furthest point in the subdivision. It couldn't have been thrown from a car to end up where it was but there is no indication this was a satanic or ritualistic," said Logan.

McLlwain said since Sushi's death his entire neighborhood is on edge.

"I'm concerned for the public because this type of activity leads to worse things. I intend to push this, and as people know me I don't give up on things," said McLlwain.

The McLlwain family is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Sushi's death. The person responsible could face charges of animal cruelty and theft.