Demand for flu vaccine high in North Alabama

A double-threat of the flu and coronavirus.

Both viruses have similar symptoms and Alabama's state health officer said the medical community doesn't know what to expect as both spread through the state.

At Premier Family Care, Dr. Jess Youngblood says because of the pandemic, he's already had a high demand from patients this year wanting a flu vaccine.

Youngblood says normally he recommends people to get a flu vaccine in October, but he says this year because of the demand his office is seeing already, he is recommending people get the vaccine as soon as you can.

He says anyone 6 months or older is eligible to get a vaccine, but does not recommend it for people who may be allergic to the vaccine.

Youngblood says because the coronavirus and the flu have similar symptoms, it's important to get a flu shot this year even if you have not gotten one in years past.

"It's a great year to try it if you haven't before. Most likely you will do completely fine with it and if you have an issue with it, don't get it next year."

Youngblood said his offices just got their flu vaccines this month. He recommends you go to your local doctor's office or pharmacists to get your flu shot.

County health departments will also be administering flu vaccines this season.

The state health officer said they should be receiving their doses in the next few weeks.