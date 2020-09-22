Marshall County corn maze and pumpkin patch opens with coronavirus safety precautions

Tuesday marks the first day of fall, and Halloween is little more than a month away.

With that in mind WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli went to the Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Sardis City to see what changes they are making to keep you and your family safe this season.

"We were very concerned. I went back and forth with the health department telling me hey, this is what you can and can't do," said Kasey Dixon, manager and owner of Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

Dixon says her family was worried their fall season wouldn't happen this year.

That's why they are taking every precaution to stay open.

"Starting at our concession stand, we have actually a pick up window and an ordering window. Our workers are wearing masks and gloves when they take your order and when they give you your order back. Our inside sales, we ask that you do wear a mask when necessary. We have three handwashing stations set up throughout the farm, and we have hand sanitizer throughout the farm as well," said Dixon.

Dixon says all high-touch areas get cleaned often when people are on the farm, and they have a machine to spray down the cow train ride and other farm areas.

She says the porta-potties are also cleaned every night.

When families get on the wagon to ride to the pumpkin patch, they will see tape on the wagon so that families know where to sit and how far to sit apart.

"We're sitting on 88 acres so there is plenty of room for everyone to social distance," said Dixon.

Dixon says she hopes people who feel safe will come to enjoy the fall activities they have at the farm because it's also supporting this local business during the pandemic.

"I mean this affects not only us as small business owners, but I employ lots of teenage kids that you know depend on this income," said Dixon.

The farm is open five days a week and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.