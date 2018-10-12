Local contractor wants to help rebuild after Hurricane Michael

Many homes and businesses have been demolished by Hurricane Michael, and people across the Tennessee Valley want to help with the rebuilding.

WAAY 31 spoke with one local contractor who says he’s thinking about heading south to lend a helping hand.

“I would volunteer. I would love to be able to shut down for a week right now and go down there," said Huntsville contractor, Brandon Foote, in regards to helping survivors whose homes and businesses were damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“Sometimes you need extra manpower," Foote said. "I mean, look at telephone crews and power line companies. They bring in trucks from all different states, because they need the manpower."

And Foote said he’s well-equipped to help.

“I’ve got a truck, I’ve got a dump trailer, other trailers, anything," he said. "Grew up in the country, so I know how to use a chainsaw.”

Foote said the only reason he hasn’t already made his way down to help is because he doesn’t want to get in the way.

“Just taking up road time, getting in the way of emergency crews, people trying to clear the roads, take care of downed power lines and things like that," he said. "Try to give it some time to let some of the storm stuff settle down, let some of the shock and awe settle.”

Foote told WAAY 31 he doesn’t have a plan in place just yet for when he’ll head down, but said he's reached out to several businesses in the affected areas to say he is willing to help in any way possible.