Local construction project causes damage to cars

A local road construction project between Huntsville and Madison has been connected to windshield damage on several cars.

A windshield repair company said it's seen several drivers come in to get windshields repaired after traveling along a section of I-565 where repaving work is underway.

"We've had about seven people come in this far saying that basically a rock hit their windshield and the company would be willing to reimburse them if they paid to fix it," said Mallory Krebs.

Krebs works at Auto Glass Now and she's seen a lot of people come into the shop after driving on 565.

That's because ALDOT just started a year-long resurfacing project just east of Intergraph Way.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said there are a couple of things people can do to help prevent damage to their cars.

"The main thing that drivers can do is to check their speed, drive more slowly, and don't follow other vehicles too closely. That's when you see a lot of that happening is when you're you know right around the other vehicles," said Seth Burkett.

If a rock does hit your windshield though while driving on 565 Burkett said you should go ahead and get the repairs done that you need and then contact ALDOT.

"Contact ALDOT by going to our website. In the upper right-hand corner of our website, you'll find a button for "Report a road concern." That takes you to a form you can fill out and let us know about your issue and we'll get you pointed in the right direction," said Burkett.

Krebs expects people will continue to come in with damage while the roadwork is going on.

"It doesn't look like it's going to end anytime soon," said Krebs.

Burkett said the contractor has been sweeping every night to help with the dust and debris, but he said damage to windshields is a common complaint they see during resurfacing jobs.